Firebirds fans are FIRED UP for Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals in Calgary

Fans can join to watch the Firebirds play against the Calgary Wranglers during Game 1 on Thursday, May 11, at Spotlight 29 at 5 p.m.

Even though the game is away, Fans are getting their gear from the Firebird store on El Paseo to support their valley team. "This is absolutely great," says Wayne Carter, an Indio resident and Firebird/ Kraken fan. "They get great support here. There are plenty of people that just love the Krakens, as you can tell by the turnout that they get at the venue at Acrisure Arena."

Game 2 is on Friday, May 12 in Calgary. A watch party will be held at the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino. Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m.

The Firebirds will return home for Game 3. You'll also be able to watch the game live on the CW 5 Palm Springs. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

