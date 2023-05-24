Game 1 of the Firebirds Western Conference Finals series airing live Thursday on FOX 11 Palm Springs

Thursday is Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Milwaukee Admirals. You can get tickets to the big game here.

Can't make it to the game? No worries, you'll be able to watch it live on Fox 11 Palm Springs! The broadcast starts at 6:30 p.m. Join News Channel 3's Blake Arthur along with the Firebirds broadcast team of Evan Pivnick, Gino Lamont, and Grant Fuhr.

The winner of this best-of-seven series will advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

The first two games will take place at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms. The series will return to the Coachella Valley for games 6 & 7 if necessary.

Tale of the Tape: Firebirds-Admirals series to showcase similar squads

The Coachella Valley Firebirds come in red hot after victory in a Game 5 that no one will soon forget.

Fans who are attending the Western Conference Finals games are encouraged to wear white to all home games.

In addition, pre-game events will kick off for all home games at 5:30 p.m. featuring live music, fan photo ops with Fuego, Firebirds merchandise, food & beverage specials at The Oasis outdoor patio and much more.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on game days and be seated ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop for special pre-game Rally the Valley entertainment to help cheer on the home team at Acrisure Arena!

