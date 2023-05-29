Firebirds fall to the Admirals on the road in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals
The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost 3-1 to the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Western Conference Finals.
The Firebirds lead the series 2-1.
Both teams were evenly matched in a scoreless first period. Shane Wright got the Firebirds on the scoreboard first early in the second period.
BIRDS LEAD 1-0🔥 pic.twitter.com/YtapmzVrCf— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 30, 2023
But the Admirals came right back to tie the game and never looked back.
M👏🏽D👏🏽G pic.twitter.com/xrqh1Mzg20— x - Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) May 30, 2023
They scored again late in the second period to take the lead.
ALL HAIL KING KEMS 👑#FullStrength | #Preds pic.twitter.com/whNq10O6cV— x - Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) May 30, 2023
The Admirals put the game away late in the third period.
KEATON THOMPSON FROM THE BLUE LINE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zcCOdMzNK6— x - Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) May 30, 2023
The Firebirds will look to bounce back on Wednesday for Game 4 in Milwaukee.
