Firebirds fall to the Admirals on the road in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals

Published 6:36 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost 3-1 to the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Western Conference Finals.

The Firebirds lead the series 2-1.

Both teams were evenly matched in a scoreless first period. Shane Wright got the Firebirds on the scoreboard first early in the second period.

But the Admirals came right back to tie the game and never looked back.

They scored again late in the second period to take the lead.

The Admirals put the game away late in the third period.

The Firebirds will look to bounce back on Wednesday for Game 4 in Milwaukee.

