Seattle Kraken sign Firebirds star goaltender Joey Daccord to a 2-year deal

The Seattle Kraken have signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a two-year, $2.4 million deal.

Daccord became a fan favorite amongst Coachella Valley Firebirds fans this season, especially after his magnificent play during the playoffs where he played a key part in the run to the Calder Cup Finals. Daccord set several AHL Playoff records, including games played, saves, and shots faced.

The #SeaKraken have signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a two-year contract.

Firebirds chanted "Joey, Joey, Joey," after the team's loss in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Jo-ey! Jo-ey! Jo-ey!



Fan favorite and Firebirds star goaltender Joey Daccord gets emotional as he thanks the fans for their support all season.

The Kraken are the NHL affiliate for the Firebirds, so there is a chance he could get a call down to the AHL, but it is unlikely if he plays well. Daccord played five games with the Kraken during the 2022-23 NHL season before being he was reassigned to the Firebirds toward the end of the AHL season.

There was no immediate word on whether Daccord signed a one-way contract or a two-way contract. According to the NHL, A one-way contract means he would be making the same salary whether he played in the NHL or AHL.

Daccord may not be the only Firebirds that could suit up for the Kraken next season. On Friday, Seattle announced that they have made a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Kole Lind, another big piece of the Firebirds' inaugural season.