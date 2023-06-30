Skip to Content
Firebirds

Seattle Kraken sign Firebirds star goaltender Joey Daccord to a 2-year deal

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 5:14 PM
Published 4:50 PM

The Seattle Kraken have signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a two-year, $2.4 million deal.

Daccord became a fan favorite amongst Coachella Valley Firebirds fans this season, especially after his magnificent play during the playoffs where he played a key part in the run to the Calder Cup Finals. Daccord set several AHL Playoff records, including games played, saves, and shots faced.

Firebirds chanted "Joey, Joey, Joey," after the team's loss in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Kraken are the NHL affiliate for the Firebirds, so there is a chance he could get a call down to the AHL, but it is unlikely if he plays well. Daccord played five games with the Kraken during the 2022-23 NHL season before being he was reassigned to the Firebirds toward the end of the AHL season.

There was no immediate word on whether Daccord signed a one-way contract or a two-way contract. According to the NHL, A one-way contract means he would be making the same salary whether he played in the NHL or AHL.

Daccord may not be the only Firebirds that could suit up for the Kraken next season. On Friday, Seattle announced that they have made a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Kole Lind, another big piece of the Firebirds' inaugural season.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content