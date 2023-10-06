Firebirds preseason game canceled due to power outage at Acrisure Arena

Update 7:30 p.m.

The game has been canceled, the team announced.

Individual game ticket buyers will receive a refund at the point of purchase. For Firebirds’ Season Ticket Members: additional information will be available in the coming days.

The Firebirds will host the Henderson Silver Knights in their final preseason contest this Sunday, October 8th at 3pm PT.

Update 6:30 PM

The game has been delayed by a power outage. As of 6:45 p.m., puck drop has not occurred.

First period should be wrapped by now, but the scoreboard at Acrisure is OFF. Firebirds delayed in their first preseason game due to a power outage.





There is no word on when power may return.

delay of game due to interruption of power from the source. Concessions accepting credit cards.



Buzzbox and Ultra bar are open and serving as well as northwest and southwest beer carts.



Free water and soda at any location.

Original Report

The Birds are back!

The Coachella Valley Firebirds startd their second season tonight with a preseason game against the rival Ontario Reign.

Preseason starts tonight!!!





Acrisure Arena was home for all last season, especially in May and June during the Firebirds' historic postseason run. The run went all the way to the Calder Cup Finals before a heartbreaking game 7 loss in overtime to the Hershey Bears.

That was then and this is now! It's now on to year two which starts tonight with the preseason.

Fans are excited to welcome another season of hockey here in the desert. Tonight's preseason game is a chance for Firebird followers to get a look at the new faces on the team.

New faces for Firebirds looking to find their footing and fit in for a franchise that reached the Finals in their first season. Birds have a pair of preseason games later this week prior to the opener Friday 10/13.

G Jack Lafontaine

F Jacob Melanson

HC Dan Bylsma



🗣️🎙️⬇️

G Jack Lafontaine

F Jacob Melanson



It's also a chance for the coaches to see the players in action and decide who will lead this second season, They've been studying in practice, but tonight is the first test.

Tonight is one of two preseason games. The second will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Firebirds will kick off the regular season next Friday at home against the Bakersfield Condors. We'll have complete coverage of the home opener all week on News Channel 3.