Skip to Content
Firebirds

Firebirds preseason game canceled due to power outage at Acrisure Arena

By
today at 7:40 PM
Published 5:09 PM

Update 7:30 p.m.

The game has been canceled, the team announced.

Individual game ticket buyers will receive a refund at the point of purchase. For Firebirds’ Season Ticket Members: additional information will be available in the coming days.

The Firebirds will host the Henderson Silver Knights in their final preseason contest this Sunday, October 8th at 3pm PT.

Update 6:30 PM

The game has been delayed by a power outage. As of 6:45 p.m., puck drop has not occurred.

There is no word on when power may return.

Original Report

The Birds are back!

The Coachella Valley Firebirds startd their second season tonight with a preseason game against the rival Ontario Reign.

Check Out Our Firebirds Section for the Latest Team Updates

Acrisure Arena was home for all last season, especially in May and June during the Firebirds' historic postseason run. The run went all the way to the Calder Cup Finals before a heartbreaking game 7 loss in overtime to the Hershey Bears.

That was then and this is now! It's now on to year two which starts tonight with the preseason.

Fans are excited to welcome another season of hockey here in the desert. Tonight's preseason game is a chance for Firebird followers to get a look at the new faces on the team.

It's also a chance for the coaches to see the players in action and decide who will lead this second season, They've been studying in practice, but tonight is the first test.

Tonight is one of two preseason games. The second will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Check Out: Firebirds 2023-24 Season Schedule

The Firebirds will kick off the regular season next Friday at home against the Bakersfield Condors. We'll have complete coverage of the home opener all week on News Channel 3.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content