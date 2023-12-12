Former Firebirds star Joey Daccord records first NHL shutout, helps Seattle snap losing streak

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord earned his first career NHL shutout Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

Daccord stopped all 24 shots he faced to help the Kraken snap an eight-game losing streak.

Congrats to the former @Firebirds star and fan-favorite @JDac35! No surprise he's having success in the Show with the big club. @KESQ https://t.co/O6MF7KsdGj — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 13, 2023

The 27-year-old netminders is 4-5-6 in 13 games this season in the NHL.

Prior to playing this year in Seattle, Daccord was a fan favorite during his time with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He really resonated with the Firebirds' faithful during the playoffs when he set several AHL playoff records, including games played, saves, and shots faced.

Jo-ey! Jo-ey! Jo-ey!



Fan favorite and Firebirds star goaltender Joey Daccord gets emotional as he thanks the fans for their support all season. Fitting way to wrap up exit interviews today.@BaileyKESQ @KESQ @JDac35 @Firebirds @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 @AcrisureArena pic.twitter.com/0h9XdkdLMD — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 24, 2023

The chants of "Joey, Joey, Joey" were heard regularly at Acrisure Arena during the team's inaugural season but none solidified the valley's love for the goaltender more than after the team's loss in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

And again on Tuesday, the familiar chants were heard in Seattle following the win.

Joey! Joey! chants from the crowd as the final minute winds down pic.twitter.com/7tC3MC5bpz — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) December 13, 2023

After the game, Daccord was joined by teammates for a postgame selfie.

mandatory postgame selfie 🤳 pic.twitter.com/4aL3Vem920 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 13, 2023

One of the players pictured in the postgame selfie is Ryker Evans.

Ryker Evans recorded and an assist on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s goal, marking his first @NHL point.



Congrats, Ryker! pic.twitter.com/2G0Al1ymgf — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 13, 2023

The 22-year-old defenseman was recently called up by the Kraken from Coachella Valley and earned his first NHL point in Tuesday's win.