Skip to Content
Firebirds

Former Firebirds star Joey Daccord records first NHL shutout, helps Seattle snap losing streak

Joey Daccord (June 2023)
KESQ
Joey Daccord (June 2023)
By
December 12, 2023 11:17 PM
Published 10:51 PM

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord earned his first career NHL shutout Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

Daccord stopped all 24 shots he faced to help the Kraken snap an eight-game losing streak.

The 27-year-old netminders is 4-5-6 in 13 games this season in the NHL.

Prior to playing this year in Seattle, Daccord was a fan favorite during his time with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He really resonated with the Firebirds' faithful during the playoffs when he set several AHL playoff records, including games played, saves, and shots faced.

The chants of "Joey, Joey, Joey" were heard regularly at Acrisure Arena during the team's inaugural season but none solidified the valley's love for the goaltender more than after the team's loss in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

And again on Tuesday, the familiar chants were heard in Seattle following the win.

After the game, Daccord was joined by teammates for a postgame selfie.

One of the players pictured in the postgame selfie is Ryker Evans.

The 22-year-old defenseman was recently called up by the Kraken from Coachella Valley and earned his first NHL point in Tuesday's win.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content