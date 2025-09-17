Skip to Content
CV Firebirds to travel to El Segundo for preseason matchup against the Ontario Reign

Published 3:38 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds will take on their I-10 rivals, the Ontario Reign, in a preseason game on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The game will take place at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo. The game will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis as this is a non-ticketed event.

Puck drop is slated for 4:00 p.m. PT.

For more information on the Toyota Sports Performance Center, click HERE.

The Firebirds will officially kick off the start of the season at home on Oct. 10 against the San Diego Gulls.

Check Out: Firebirds announce changes for a ‘fan-centric’ game day experience

For tickets and more information, visit the Firebirds website.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the Firebirds all season long.

