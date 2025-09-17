Pre-season puck: Firebirds to play Reign in tune-up game in El Segundo

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds will take on their I-10 rivals, the Ontario Reign, in a preseason game on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The game will take place at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo. The game will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis as this is a non-ticketed event.

Puck drop is slated for 4:00 p.m. PT.

For more information on the Toyota Sports Performance Center, click HERE.

The Firebirds will officially kick off the start of the season at home on Oct. 10 against the San Diego Gulls.

