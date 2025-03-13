John Daly among additions to 2025 Galleri Classic field

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – More fan favorite golfers are joining the field for the 2025 Galleri Classic, including two-time major champion John Daly.

Notah Begay III, Boo Weekley and Billy Andrade were also announced as additions to the field.

The Galleri Classic will be held from March 26-30 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

The Galleri Classic, named after title sponsor GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection test, will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions golf professionals, including World Golf Hall of Fame members, playing 54 holes (three rounds) of stroke play for a $2.2 million purse.

The Galleri Classic’s ticket and Pro-Am offerings are available at the tournament’s official website, www.TheGalleriClassic.com.

“The Galleri Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino is delighted to host the return of John Daly, Notah Begay III, Boo Weekley and Billy Andrade, all recognizable fan favorites in golf who also exemplify the friendly, approachable vibe that PGA TOUR Champions shares with tournament patrons,” said Michelle DeLancy, tournament director of The Galleri Classic. “These golfers have cultivated their fan followings in manners unique from each other.”

Five-time PGA TOUR winner Daly first gained notoriety with fans with his unprecedented driving distance and he won the 1991 PGA Championship out of nowhere. Daly won his first major championship and PGA TOUR title as the ninth (and final) alternate and without playing a practice round. The improbable victory was the catalyst to his 1991 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year season.

In 1995, Daly became the youngest active player on the PGA TOUR to bag two major championships, and the fourth American since World War II to win two majors before his 30th birthday, when he captured The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Daly holds one PGA TOUR Champions victory.

A four-time PGA TOUR champion, Begay will begin his third PGA TOUR Champions season at The Galleri Classic. A three-time NCAA All-American and teammate of Tiger Woods at Stanford University, Begay balances his tournament schedule with his broadcast contributions to GOLF Channel’s and NBC Sports’ golf telecasts as an analyst.

Weekley is a second-year PGA TOUR Champions golfer who won three PGA TOUR titles and played on the 2008 United States Ryder Cup team. The Floridian seeks his first PGA TOUR Champions crown in his return to The Galleri Classic.

Andrade holds four PGA TOUR and three PGA TOUR Champions wins. His 13th-place finish at last year’s Galleri Classic was his second-best result of 2024, and the New Englander was runner-up at last month’s Chubb Classic. In 2022, Andrade became the most recent PGA TOUR Champions golfer to receive the PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award, presented annually to a TOUR golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

This foursome joins a field that recently received commitments from The Galleri Classic’s first two champions, 2023 winner David Toms and 2024 winner Retief Goosen, 2023 and 2024 runner-up Steven Alker, GRAIL ambassador Steve Stricker, World Golf Hall of Famers and past World No. 1s Bernhard Langer (PGA TOUR Champions’ all-time wins leader), Fred Couples, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh, event newcomer Stewart Cink, and 14-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The Galleri Classic continues its partnership with six cancer-related, non-profit beneficiary organizations tied into the Coachella Valley – American Cancer Society, The Desert Cancer Foundation, Eisenhower Health, Hanson House, Pendleton Foundation and Shay’s Warriors Life After Cancer.

The Galleri Classic features daily and weekly grounds tickets (from March 26-30) for $30 and $65, respectively, and clubhouse tickets (only for competition rounds March 28-30) for $75 per day and $150 for the week. Tickets can only be secured online at www.TheGalleriClassic.com.

The Galleri Classic offers free daily grounds tickets to youths 15 and under and U.S. military members. Each youth will receive a daily grounds ticket (from March 27-30) when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Veterans, active, reserve, and retired military personnel are eligible for free daily grounds tickets for themselves and up to two guests when a valid military ID is shown upon entry at the tournament’s admissions gate.

The Champions Club on 18 provides The Galleri Classic’s highest class of spectator experience and hospitality as the all-inclusive ticket option features food and full bar service. The Champions Club offers patrons an exclusive, covered, open-air venue next to the iconic 18th green and Poppie’s Pond, with an up-close view of the 10th tee. Day-specific Champions Club tickets (good only during competition rounds March 28-30) can be secured for $350 per day, or Weekly Champions Club tickets (good March 28-30) are available for $1,050.

Limited availability remains for spots in The Galleri Classic’s two-day pro-am on March 26-27. The Galleri Classic Pro-Am provides an unrivaled opportunity for golf enthusiasts to go inside the ropes for a bucket-list experience of playing the Dinah Shore Tournament Course alongside legendary golfers. Amateurs interested in playing in the Pro-Am can find more information and register at www.TheGalleriClassic.com/pro-am.