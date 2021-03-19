BLSS: Results & highlights from week 1 of the high school football season
After nearly a year and a half, high school football is finally back! Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley have the highlights from every game.
Palm Desert outlasts Palm Springs in our Game of the Week:
Final Scores
|Home
|Away
|Quarter
|Palm Desert - 34
|Palm Springs - 26
|Final
|Xavier Prep - 28
|Rancho Mirage - 22
|Final
|Shadow Hills - 42
|La Quinta - 14
|Final
|Cathedral City - 0
|Coachella Valley - 46
|Final
PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake and Taylor, every Friday at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.
Comments