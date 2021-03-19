Skip to Content
BLSS: Results & highlights from week 1 of the high school football season

After nearly a year and a half, high school football is finally back! Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley have the highlights from every game.

Palm Desert outlasts Palm Springs in our Game of the Week:

Final Scores

Palm Desert - 34Palm Springs - 26Final
Xavier Prep - 28Rancho Mirage - 22Final
Shadow Hills - 42La Quinta - 14Final
Cathedral City - 0Coachella Valley - 46Final

PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake and Taylor, every Friday at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.

