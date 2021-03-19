BLSS: Results & highlights from week 1 of the high school football season

High School Football

After nearly a year and a half, high school football is finally back! Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley have the highlights from every game.

Palm Desert outlasts Palm Springs in our Game of the Week:

Final Scores

Home Away Quarter Palm Desert - 34 Palm Springs - 26 Final Xavier Prep - 28 Rancho Mirage - 22 Final Shadow Hills - 42 La Quinta - 14 Final Cathedral City - 0 Coachella Valley - 46 Final

PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

