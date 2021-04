High School Football

Voting ends at 2 p.m. on Monday, so be sure to share out your favorite! The winner will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Check out the highlights and scores from all the games from Week 4

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates throughout the week, including the Best Local Sports Show at 11pm with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley featuring highlights and scores from every game!