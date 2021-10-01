BLSS: Week 7 high school football highlights and scores

We're on to week 7 of the local high school football season. Divisional play starts Friday night. Follow along here for scores

Watch the Best

Check Out: Cathedral City football forced to forfeit two wins due to an ineligible player

Believe it or not this is my first time to Yucca Valley for a football game. Been here before for other things but first time under the lights for football. Just never makes sense logistically for me but what a cool vibe. Awesome new stadium. Highlights tonight on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/ga4A8rX5tn