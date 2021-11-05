Skip to Content
High School Football
BLSS: High School Football Playoffs

Playoffs? That's right we're talking about the high school football playoffs! 8 local teams are playing in the 1st round of CIF-SS football playoffs.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show tonight at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3 for complete coverage of the games.

Friday's Games (All Start at 7:00 p.m.)

Division 4Palm Desert@Chaparral7PM
Division 6Culver City@Shadow Hills7PM
Division 7Xavier Prep@Aquinas7PM
Division 8California@Palm Springs7PM
Division 9Ontario Christian@Rancho Mirage7PM
Division 10Coachella Valley@Filmore7PM
Division 11A.B. Miller@Twentynine Palms7PM

SATURDAY 11/6

Division 10Cathedral City@Katella7PM
