BLSS: High School Football Playoffs
Playoffs? That's right we're talking about the high school football playoffs! 8 local teams are playing in the 1st round of CIF-SS football playoffs.
Friday's Games (All Start at 7:00 p.m.)
|Division 4
|Palm Desert
|@
|Chaparral
|7PM
|Division 6
|Culver City
|@
|Shadow Hills
|7PM
|Division 7
|Xavier Prep
|@
|Aquinas
|7PM
|Division 8
|California
|@
|Palm Springs
|7PM
|Division 9
|Ontario Christian
|@
|Rancho Mirage
|7PM
|Division 10
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Filmore
|7PM
|Division 11
|A.B. Miller
|@
|Twentynine Palms
|7PM
SATURDAY 11/6
|Division 10
|Cathedral City
|@
|Katella
|7PM
