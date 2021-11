The past 11 winners of the Play of the Week throughout the regular season are back, help us crown the Play of the Year!

Voting closes at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, you can vote one time a day. The winner will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Whoever wins will get a $100 gift card to My Thai!

Pick your favorite and spread the word: