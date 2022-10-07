Skip to Content
High School Football
By
today at 12:00 AM
Published 3:18 PM

Week 8 high school football: Local league matchups headlined by LQ-PS, XP-PD

The high school season rolls on as league play ramps up.

DESERT EMPIRE LEAGUE

La Quinta - 14@Palm Springs - 35F
Xavier Prep - 28@Palm Desert - 42F
Rancho Mirage - 13@Shadow Hills - 6F

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Coachella Valley - 65@29 Palms - 0F
Yucca Valley - 28@Indio - 23F
Banning - 18@Cathedral City - 19F

Desert Hot Springs was originally set to take on Desert Mirage on Friday as well, but the game was rescheduled to Monday at 6 pm. This comes after a haboob hit the desert on Thursday, causing lingering air quality issues.

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

Article Topic Follows: High School Football
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content