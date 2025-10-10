BLSS: Palm Springs stays undefeated, Week 8 high school football scores and highlights
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - It was a smaller week here in the valley for high school football, but we still had some key games nonetheless.
|Rancho Mirage - 7
(3-4)
|@
|Palm Desert - 31
(4-3)
|F
|Shadow Hills - 21
(4-3)
|@
|Palm Springs - 41
(7-0)
|F
|Xavier Prep - 14
(5-2)
|@
|La Quinta - 28
(5-2)
|F
|29 Palms - 22
(3-4)
|@
|Banning - 42
(5-2)
|F
|Desert Chapel - 22
(1-5)
|@
|Desert Christian - 56
(7-0)
|F
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.