Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: Palm Springs stays undefeated, Week 8 high school football scores and highlights

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 4:39 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - It was a smaller week here in the valley for high school football, but we still had some key games nonetheless.

Rancho Mirage - 7
(3-4)		@Palm Desert - 31
(4-3)		F
Shadow Hills - 21
(4-3)		@Palm Springs - 41
(7-0)		F
Xavier Prep - 14
(5-2)		@La Quinta - 28
(5-2)		F
29 Palms - 22
(3-4)		@Banning - 42
(5-2)		F
Desert Chapel - 22
(1-5)		@Desert Christian - 56
(7-0)		F

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.

Article Topic Follows: High School Football

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content