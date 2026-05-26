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LA Rams release 2026-27 schedule

MGN
By
New
Published 1:20 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Football season is almost here! The NFL released its 2026-27 season schedule.

The Los Angeles Rams took part in the schedule release video, paying homage to Napoleon Dynamite.

The Rams will kick off the season against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Austrlia on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Regular Season Schedule:

  • Week 1, Sept. 10: San Francisco 49ers (Melbourne) | 5:35 p.m.
  • Week 2, Sept. 21: New York Giants (Monday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN & ABC (News Channel 3)
  • Week 3, Sept. 27: at Denver Broncos | 5:20 p.m.
  • Week 4, Oct. 4: at Philadelphia Eagles | 10 a.m. | FOX 11
  • Week 5, Oct. 12: Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m.
  • Week 6, Oct. 18: Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | FOX 11
  • Week 7, Oct. 25: at Las Vegas Raiders | 1:25 p.m. | FOX 11
  • Week 8, Nov. 1: Los Angeles Chargers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX 11
  • Week 9, Nov. 8: at Washington Commanders | 10 a.m. | FOX 11
  • Week 10, Nov. 15: at Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | CBS Local 2
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12, Nov. 25: Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve) | 5:00 p.m.
  • Week 13, Dec. 3: Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m.
  • Week 14, Dec. 13: at San Francisco 49ers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX 11
  • Week 15, Dec. 20: Dallas Cowboys | 1:25 p.m. | CBS Local 2
  • Week 16, Dec. 25: at Seattle Seahawks (Friday) | 5:15 p.m. | FOX 11
  • Week 17, TBD: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | TBD | TBD
  • Week 18, TBD: Seattle Seahawks | TBD | TBD

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