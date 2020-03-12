ANA Inspiration postponed, LPGA hoping to play tournament at later date in 2020

Local Sports Events

The first major of the golf season has officially been postponed due to the coronavirus.

HERE is the statement from the LPGA in regards to this tournament and others. The LPGA is planning to reschedule these events at later dates in the 2020 season.

The ANA Inspiration was scheduled for April 2-5 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. It is the first of five majors on the LPGA Tour.

