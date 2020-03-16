Amy Olson working on game, playing waiting game while LPGA season is suspended

Local Sports Events

Amy Olson is one of the many LPGA players who will miss out on this year's ANA Inspiration, the first major of the golf season.

The LPGA Tour, along with many other professional sports leagues are taking a break right now due to the coronavirus. The global pandemic has put an unprecedented pause on sports.

During this time, Olson is working on her game and playing the waiting game.

Caught up with @LPGA player @AmyOlsonGolf over the weekend at our club. She offered some great perspective on the coronavirus, missing the @ANAinspiration and what she's doing during the down time. Tune to @KESQ for more of the interview tonight. pic.twitter.com/yg2F8iwdlu — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 16, 2020

Sports Director Blake Arthur caught up with Olson at the Palms Golf Club in La Quinta to talk about the coronavirus, ANA Inspiration postponement and her plans during the break.

The 27-year-old Olson, from North Dakota, is 52nd in the Rolex Rankings. She trains in our desert in preparation for the LPGA Tour season.