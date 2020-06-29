2020 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships cancelled due to COVID-19

Local Sports Events

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in the cancellation of events throughout the state of California and beyond over the past several months, the 2020 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships will not take place.

The event was to be held October 31 - November 8, 2020 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.



“We are disappointed that the National Championships will not take place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this year," said USAPA Executive Director Justin Maloof, "but the health and safety of our players, fans, staff and sponsors is our top priority. We look forward to welcoming the pickleball community back to the venue for a fantastic event in 2021.”