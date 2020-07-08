My Thai restaurant rewards student-athletes for respective season, also donates to Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley

Local Sports Events

Shadow Hills two-sport standout Deonta Strange and Rancho Mirage two-sport star Madison Tremblay have been named student-athletes of the year for their respective season.

Both seniors are former student-athletes of the week on KESQ and have been chosen for their excellence in the classroom, community and competitive arena.

This award does not solely honor athletic achievement. Rather, it recognizes seniors who are strong students, good athletes, leaders in the community and people of high character.

My Thai restaurant has rewarded their efforts by donating $1,000 to their respective school, along with another $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coachella Valley.

My Thai's generous contributions will help our local community and create a better future for valley sports.

KESQ Sports honors local senior student-athletes of the week normally every Tuesday during the high school sports season.

Due to coronavirus, the Spring segment was altered to the Senior Spotlight segment, a way to recognize local senior student-athletes who lost their final season due to the pandemic.