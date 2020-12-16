Local teenager is U.S. Open croquet champion

Local Sports Events

"My name is Blake Fields. I'm 14 years old and I'm the Association Croquet US Open champion."

That he is.

And in only his second year of playing the sport.

"Winning the U.S. Open was a great title for me. It was my first win in championship flight and I've only been playing for two years," Fields said.

Not bad for a rookie and youngster who recently claimed the crown at the 33rd annual Association Croquet U.S. Open held at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

"This tournament is normally won by very experienced and established players so winning this put me on the list of the U.S. champions," Fields said.

Just an 8th grader, Fields has big dreams, hoping to compete at the highest level of croquet.

"Winning this title redirects my focus and gives me a goal to be on the United States MacRobertson Shield team which is the most prestigious tournament in croquet where you get to play against the best in the world," Fields said.

Fields will be a freshman at Xavier Prep next Fall where he plans to play water polo and golf while continuing to play croquet.