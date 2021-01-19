CIF-SS cancels Fall sports playoffs, championships for 2021 season

Local Sports Events

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced Tuesday that it has been forced to cancel Fall sports playoffs and championships for the 2020-2021 season.

To be clear, the Fall sports season is NOT cancelled, just the playoffs and championships portion of the season.

CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod says not enough progression has been made in dealing with the ongoing pandemic. He went as far as saying this "may be darkest period throughout the 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Wigod also said that CIF-SS member schools can now move forward with their own schedule, if and when, competition is allowed. Below are the Fall sports with their end dates for the regular season.

Boys/Girls Cross-Country - Saturday, March 27, 2021.

8-Man Football - Saturday, April 3, 2021

11-Man Football - Saturday, April 17, 2021

Girls Volleyball - Saturday, March 20, 2021

Boys/Girls Water Polo - Saturday, March 20, 2021

As of right now, all counties in the Southern Section are in the purple tier, meaning significant widespread infection.

In short, high school sports will remain on hold until the virus is slowed and state regulations are lifted. The CIF yields to the state on this matter, specifically the California Department of Public Health which has deemed it not safe to hold prep and youth sports competitions.

Despite the Fall sports situation, Spring sports are still scheduled as normal in the release in July.

Wigod remains steadfast in his optimism, support for high school sports to return to play.

"We strongly support our member schools in returning to play, provided the guidelines distributed by the CDPH and local health authorities are adhered to. We will continue to do all we can to advocate our position to those entities."

Be sure to follow the CIF-SS YouTube page for videos and updates, including a press conference on today's announcement.