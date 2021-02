Local Sports Events

A cross-country meet on Friday between Indio and Shadow Hills high schools appears to be building belief for other local schools to bring back sports that are allowed under CDPH guidelines.

https://kesq.com/sports/2021/02/06/high-school-sports-competitions-are-back-first-xc-meet-on-friday/

KESQ Sports will have coverage of the meet on Friday, scheduled for 3:15pm.