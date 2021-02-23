Skip to Content
Local high school/youth sports on brink of return with recent drop in cases

According to the latest coronavirus case numbers in Riverside County, local sports could be returning very soon.

As we reported last week, once the case numbers are 14 or less per 100,000 people, sports are allowed to start. As of Tuesday, Feb. 23, Riverside County is at 16.6 cases, just 2.6 cases shy of reaching the threshold that would allow a return to play.

