Local high school/youth sports on brink of return with recent drop in cases

Local Sports Events

According to the latest coronavirus case numbers in Riverside County, local sports could be returning very soon.

CIF-SS Latest Return to Play Updates pic.twitter.com/e04HHl8CeW — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) February 23, 2021

As we reported last week, once the case numbers are 14 or less per 100,000 people, sports are allowed to start. As of Tuesday, Feb. 23, Riverside County is at 16.6 cases, just 2.6 cases shy of reaching the threshold that would allow a return to play.

CIF Southern Section Update: February 19, 2021 pic.twitter.com/hUbuOcJXNR — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) February 19, 2021

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.