Yucca Valley to make season debut this week after COVID-19 suspended football activities

Local Sports Events

Yucca Valley was supposed to make their season debut last Friday, March 26 against Desert Hot Springs. It was a home game for the Trojans that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The good news is that YV is back on the field this week, making their season debut Friday night against Cathedral City.

Yucca Valley head coach Jeremy Johnson told KESQ that the team was off for the 10-day minimum and had negative tests within the program, clearing them for play.

The Trojans take on the Lions at Cathedral City at 7pm as one of the five games around the valley on Friday night.