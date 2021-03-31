2021 Opening Day: Major League Baseball season starts Thursday with limited fans

Local Sports Events

Opening Day is here! The 2021 MLB season starts Thursday as teams take the field with a new excitement and energy, returning to the normal 162-game schedule.

What's still not normal is the fan experience, although it's getting better. Fan attendance will be limited and different for each stadium since rules and regulations differ for each location.

ESPN put together a comprehensive guide for the fans about the fans amidst the ongoing pandemic.

