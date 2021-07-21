Skip to Content
Seattle Kraken select roster in expansion draft as newest NHL franchise

The Seattle Kraken officially have a team of hockey players.

The Kraken held their expansion draft on Wednesday in Seattle at Gas Works Park, selecting players to be on their roster for the upcoming season and beyond.

Based on the rules for the expansion draft, Seattle was allowed to pick one player from each team, except for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights were exempt from the expansion draft since their organization just started in 2017.

The Kraken are the 32nd franchise in the NHL. Their inaugural season will start in the Fall of 2021 with their home opener schedule for October 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle's affiliate franchise will call the Coachella Valley home, hoping to make their debut in the Fall of 2022 in the brand new arena, which broke ground on June 2.

