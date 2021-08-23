Skip to Content
Himes’ huge hit gets voted as play of the week winner for Week 1 of high school football

Kevin Himes of Palm Desert has won play of the week honors for the first week of the 2021 high school football season.

Himes earned the most votes over the weekend on our poll.

