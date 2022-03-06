2022 BNP Paribas Open returns to its normal slot, living up to Tennis Paradise

"We are back in springtime where we belong."

"March is our vibe."

"Players are fresh. They are excited, it’s the first combined 1000 event of the season. So you have the top me the top women. All heading out to the desert," said Tennis Channel host Steve Weissman.

Monday is the start of 14 days of tennis paradise and the pursuit of this. And back in October, the atmosphere was unusual. But we are back on schedule and expecting views like this and a return to the riveting excitement of Indian Wells.

"Obviously, the player field is amazing, with a lot of past champions coming back," said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. "Going to be very interesting to see how the defending champions do. So there are storylines, going to be so many on the ATP side and on the WTA side."

Pretty ideal Sunday morning if you ask us 😎



Welcome back to Stadium 1, @RafaelNadal 🇪🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/hbdChx1Djm — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 6, 2022

"It’s called the fifth major. I love it so much because you have all the top players in the world and it’s more of an intimate setting. Where it’s not a grand slam and such a large venue," said Weissman. "You really get to interact and see all these top players and they seem to be in a great state of mind in March at this time of year."

And how can you not be?

Just look around. This edition of the tournament is offering a few new features, and it starts with food.

"A new one coming in here is Mama Gina, a nice local restaurant as well here in Stadium One. So always plenty of things to do in the dining area. We are going to have lots more bands coming in to perform if you like music as well," said Haas.

Also the return of the Eisenhower cup. A one-night $150,000 winner-take-all-tie-break event on March 8th.

"Yeah it’s incredible. It’s going to be on Women's days which is obliviously very special," said Haas. "The lineup is incredible. Naomi Osaka is coming back and she is excited to be back again here after she won four years ago."

The Eisenhower Cup is back at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this March! 🌴



🗓️ Tuesday, March 8

🏟️ Stadium 2

⏲️ 730pm PT

🎟️⤵️ https://t.co/J6szlSvCF4 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 25, 2022

New features, new cuisines, packed stadiums, top players in the world, stunning weather - this is what the BNP Paribas Open is all about.

"You’ve seen our marketing on tennis paradise. It truly is tennis paradise, we hear it from our players, or sponsors, our fans," said Media & Marketing Director Philippe Dore.

"It’s tennis paradise for me 12 months of the year," said Weissman.

"It is the fifth-largest, it is one of the best," said local tennis legend Rosie Casals. "I love that it’s in my backyard and I know it’s going to stop being windy next week."

"Besides the fact that I love standing here and maybe want to hit some balls myself. It’s great to be back and looking forward to welcoming everyone with open arms and hopefully, we can all come together and enjoy the great sport of tennis," said Haas.

For tickets and more tournament information visit https://bnpparibasopen.com/