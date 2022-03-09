Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
March 9, 2022 11:44 PM
World No. 1 Medvedev, top women’s players address media on Wednesday at Indian Wells

Wednesday is always fun at Indian Wells with the top tennis players in the world addressing the media, talking tennis and much more.

Top-ranked men's player Daniil Medvedev said that being the top seed brings pressure but also motivation, as he seeks his first tournament title at Indian Wells.

As for other players, all of them appreciate the weather and beauty of the valley, expressing their adoration for this tournament and all it has to offer.

The BNP Paribas continues on Thursday with more top players addressing the media, including 21-time grand slam champion Rafa Nadal.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.

