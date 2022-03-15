Tennis Paradise Tuesday: Local woman is behind much of the beauty of the BNP Paribas Open

Briana DeAztlan is a local woman tasked with making sure Tennis Paradise lives up to its name.

A graduate of La Quinta high school and the esteemed Parsons School of Design in New York, she's a successful business woman in charge of bringing beauty to the BNP Paribas Open every year.

In fact, she's been with the tournament 25 years and even remembers back when it was Grand Champions.

Her company, EVENTSCAPE, has grown through the years but the main focus is floral arrangements. Whether inside the stadium or on the grounds outside, the vibrant colors and art can be seen all over.

Sports Director Blake Arthur had the chance to catch up DeAztlan one-on-one about her journey, the history and the pride she feels for playing a part in such a major local yet globally known event.

Really enjoyed my chat with Briana DeAztlan who is so deeply rooted in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN. From growing up a player & fan, she's now owner/operator of Eventscape, a local company providing much of the beauty at #TennisParadise! @IndianWellsCA @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/mbTa1XIGQz — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 15, 2022