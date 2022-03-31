DCA Conquerors hire Anthony Linebaugh as new football coach

BERMUDA DUNES, CA - Veteran coach, athletic director, teacher and accomplished strength and conditioning coach Anthony Linebaugh has been selected to lead Desert Christian Academy’s varsity football program beginning in June 2022.



Linebaugh comes from Liberty Ranch High School in Galt, Calif., near Sacramento, where he has served as athletic director, head varsity football coach, and a teacher since 2016. During his tenure, Linebaugh ran a successful program for 75 players and 10 coaching staff, leading the team to the most regular season wins in school history and a share of the Sierra Valley Conference League Championship.

We are extremely pleased to welcome Anthony Linebaugh as the new leader of the Conquerors football team,” said Kirk Scott, Co-Head of School.