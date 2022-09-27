Student-Athlete of the Week – Rebecca Battles

We’re back on the volleyball court this week here at La Quinta high school and all six players on the court need to play as one, in cohesion. If you are lucky one of those players is like Rebecca Battles.

Battles in a match for the Blackhawks at La Quinta high school.

“I saw her from her first day of try outs of not knowing anything about it, to seeing how much she grew so fast,” said head coach Shay Mesa.

“What makes volleyball so fun is having a family as a team,” said Battles. “It’s not just you are meeting these people and play together; you get more real connections with the team.”

“She is just such a great asset on and off the court,” said Mesa.

Battles is a competitor, leads by example. Her teammates surely rely on her.

“I’m the captain of our team and I would say a lot of girls look up to me and always ask questions about volleyball and what we can do and can’t do,” said Battles.

“I like to joke around that she is the mom of the team,” said Mesa.

“I really like it,” said Battles. “I’m the youngest in my family so have no people look up to me and ask me questions feels very nice.”

What makes LQ volleyball standout is how they hold their players to high standards. This is a culture.

“My philosophy in teaching volleyball here is outside sources. What’s going to go on outside this gym,” said Mesa.

“I’m in ASB, every morning I come early and plan rallies and homecoming and dances for the school,” said Battles. “I also am in the environmental club. We go ahead and take care of the environment and take beach trips to pick up trash on the beach.”

Just another superb example that it’s more than just athletics, these are students, these are people.