Student-Athlete of the Week – Lane Forti

You can’t erase history and numbers do tell a story. Palm Desert football has been dominant in the desert.

Why? You could point fingers at coaching staff, players, talent, personnel. But I think it’s bigger than that, it’s bigger than football. It’s a culture, a culture led by guys like Lane Forti.

“I’ve been playing flag football since kindergarten, playing football is really all I’ve known,” said Forti.

Forti in his senior season against the rival Saints of Xavier Prep.

“Heck of a kid. 4.0 student, really a student of the game as well. He’s been our collar on the offensive line for the last three years,” said head coach Shane McComb.

“The trenches aren’t made for everyone,” said Forti. “You have to be a dog.”

“He’s a physical kid and he’s going to have some great opportunities after this season too,” said McComb.

Forti came to Palm desert from Texas and his father Rudy serves as the offensive coordinator for the Aztecs.

“I’ve been around this program since the 7th grade so watching all those classes come through,” said Forti.

“We used to know him as Coach 20,” said McComb. “It’s been great to see him grow up he’s the best ball boy you could imagine, and he loves the Aztecs and was looking forward to the day to be an Aztec,” said McComb. “And he plays like it every Friday night.”

Forti is football. Bleeds red and gold and he’ll be the first to tell you.

“The 2017 team that first won league was the team that set the standard for everyone else. And with Covid and everything that happened, we said what really is Palm Desert,” said Forti. “We’ve won but what are we?”

“We’ve had fun in the past, but this 2022 team has to be different,” said Forti. “We aren’t just trying to make just first round of playoffs, second round, or DEL. We want to dominate DEL, we want to dominate playoffs. We want to be a different legacy.”

“He’s a captain on the football team absolutely on and off the field,” said McComb. “He’s a huge part of our success.”

“I’m trying to be the best student, best teammate, best football player I can be,” said Forti.

Forti gets it. He’s on the ascension but rest assure there is still unfinished business left this season.

