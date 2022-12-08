Skip to Content
December 8, 2022
Palm Desert wrestling dominant in league debut, determined to earn state title

Palm Desert dominated rival La Quinta in their first dual of the season, winning 76-8.

Palm Desert wrestling continues to win at the local level but they want to take the crown as the best in all of California.

The Aztecs are aiming for a CIF-State title following a 4th place finish last year.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director

