Palm Desert wrestling dominant in league debut, determined to earn state title

Palm Desert dominated rival La Quinta in their first dual of the season, winning 76-8.

Palm Desert wrestling continues to win at the local level but they want to take the crown as the best in all of California.

The Aztecs are aiming for a CIF-State title following a 4th place finish last year.