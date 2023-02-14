Student Athlete of the Week – Reece Speer, Palm Springs water polo

Reece Speer started swimming competitively when she was 6 years old. Fast forward to now, she led the Indians water polo team to 18 wins and back-to-back playoff appearances.

“She’s one of those people that makes her corner of the world better. In the classroom, leading the student body at Palm Springs high school and also here on deck,” said head coach Mike Marks. “Always positive keeping everybody up, even in tough times and in tough games.

“We’re like a family here so getting to meet new people and be a part of a team is great,” said Speer. “Swimming is very individual and in water polo I get to be a part of that team I always wanted to be on.”

Reece can spin it.

“Great individual talent. She does well with the ball,” said Marks.

“I do want to end up doing this in college. I have been talking to Division 1 coaches, so I’m trying to just keep my options open, and I want to find the school that best fits me,” said Speer.

Reece might be part fish but with how much time she spends in the pool and her love for the water. But Reece takes it to the next level to a depth of water that is remarkable.

She travels cross country for cave diving.

“We go to Florida, and it’s based off of Peacock Springs and they are these underwater cave systems that are fresh water,” said Speer. “They allowed people to go through, but they have a sign saying, ‘do not enter unless trained to do so’ because people have died in there. It’s very serious and I go through a lot of training to do so.”

“It’s a lot of fun though I enjoy it. A lot of people are scared when I tell them about it or when they see videos, but I enjoy it,” said Speer. “It’s my way to get away from everything else.”

“I’ve been personally as far as 85 feet. My Dad has gone to 200 feet in the caves. He is amazing and I want to be a diver like him one day,” said Speer.

I just think of the courage it takes to do and the passion Reece has for the water. We truly have a water sport gem here in the Coachella Valley.

