Student Athlete of the Week – Ryann Van Horn, PDHS girls soccer

Senior captain Ryann Van Horn has been a spotlight for the Aztecs. Soccer run through the blood.

“My Dad is really into soccer and my Mom was a soccer player in high school,” said Van Horn. “But we started off at ASO. My Mom was my coach, and then we did PDYSL where I made the all star team. Then we started traveling to play club soccer.”

Van Horn says she likes to bring an edge when she plays.

“When I was younger I had the nickname honey badger because I like running into people and not going after the ball.

I’m a contact person, so I just really like the aggressiveness in soccer,” said Van Horn.

“Aspiring to be captain since Day 1. She knew things were changing and has a really outgoing personality,” said head coach Oliver Alaniz.

What’s better than one Van Horn? Two! Ryann and her younger sister Reagan have been playing together practically forever.

“It’s been really fun. She is a good leader and really competitive in anything that she does,” said Reagan. “So she pushed me to be the best player I can be.”

“Her biggest strength is recognizing it herself. She had to put in the work herself so that next year’s girls can realize that they have to go above and beyond what she did this year. I think she took a leadership role great,” said Alaniz.

“I was definitely the goofball on the team. I never took warm-ups that seriously or practice that seriously,” said Van Horn. “But when I knew I had a step into the captain I really snapped and got into my role.”

Van Horn was the anchor defensively and scored a few along the way. A four year career ending with back to back DEL championships.

“I love playing soccer at this school,” said Van Horn.

“I’m going to sad next year without her,” said Reagan.

“She is so much fun and has so much energy. Never stops laughing,” said Alaniz.

If you thought this was the end to Ryan’s soccer journey, think again. She has committed to play soccer at Pacific Union college in Northern California.