BNP Paribas Open Day 3: Top players talk tennis and more at Media Day, Main Draw play begins

Media Day and Main Draw action highlighted Wednesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

MEDIA DAY

Top players on both the ATP and WTA Tours spoke with KESQ News Channel 3.

Taylor Fritz - Defending Champion, World No. 5

"It's always amazing coming back here to my local tournament, my home tournament. So definitely extra special driving in," said Fritz. "Especially after last year as well."

Iga Swiatek - Defending Champion, World No. 1

"I really like coming back here and the atmosphere here is something else," said Swiatek. "I am pretty happy that last year I could preform so well and I have such good memories."

Jessica Pegula - World No. 3

I do like the mountains and how can you not like this view, every time we come out to practice its amazing. But its definitely been a little chilly and more like back east where I'm from.

Casper Ruud - World No. 4

"It is a bigger draw than the other tournaments, its close to a Grand Slam draw so it makes it very special," said Ruud. "And for me personally I love playing golf, so this is the place to be."

Coco Gauff - World No. 6

"I can't think of any other tournament that has this scenery and has this vibe. Driving here feels like paradise everyday. There is no other tournament like this one," said Gauff.

MAIN DRAW

You can follow LIVE scoring and main draw order of play here.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have complete coverage of this year's tournament.