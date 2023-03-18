Skip to Content
Alcaraz, Medvedev to meet in men’s final at Indian Wells

The men's final is set for Sunday at Indian Wells, featuring two of the the sport's top stars.

[1] Carlos Alcaraz vs [5] Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will square off Sunday in the men's final following their respective wins on Saturday in the semis.

Medvedev defeated Frances Tiafoe in the first semifinal, which lasted an hour and 46 minutes.

Tiafoe, 25 years old from Maryland playing in his first Masters 1000 semifinal, showed a ton of fight but in the end, Medvedev was too much.

With the win, Medvedev extends his match win streak to 19.

The second semifinal featured two young superstars in the sport, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The top seed and 19-year-old Spaniard prevailed, defeating Sinner in straight sets to advance to his first final at Indian Wells.

The World No. 2 and 2022 US Open champion can earn the World No. 1 ranking with a win on Sunday.

Follow along for LIVE scoring and order of play of the 2023 tournament.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur will have continuing coverage of this year's tournament.

