Alcaraz, Medvedev to meet in men’s final at Indian Wells

The men's final is set for Sunday at Indian Wells, featuring two of the the sport's top stars.

[1] Carlos Alcaraz vs [5] Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will square off Sunday in the men's final following their respective wins on Saturday in the semis.

Medvedev defeated Frances Tiafoe in the first semifinal, which lasted an hour and 46 minutes.

A finalist at long last 🙌@DaniilMedwed tallies a 19th straight win to defeat Tiafoe and advance to a first Indian Wells final 7-5, 7-6(4).#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/uGzuuYsqot — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 18, 2023

Tiafoe, 25 years old from Maryland playing in his first Masters 1000 semifinal, showed a ton of fight but in the end, Medvedev was too much.

8th match point is the charm 😉



Off to the final 👉 @DaniilMedwed#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/vSsbicjnep — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 18, 2023

With the win, Medvedev extends his match win streak to 19.

What a great men’s semifinal matchup Daniil Medvedev vs Francis Tiafoe . ⁦@BNPPARIBASOPEN⁩ 2 sets 7-5,7-6 Medvedev advances to the finals. ⁦@KESQ⁩ ⁦@BlakeArthur24⁩ ⁦@BaileyKESQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/5tccRVjso6 — Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) March 18, 2023

The second semifinal featured two young superstars in the sport, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The top seed and 19-year-old Spaniard prevailed, defeating Sinner in straight sets to advance to his first final at Indian Wells.

First Indian Wells Final@carlosalcaraz takes down Sinner 7-6(4), 6-3 to set up a title match showdown with Medvedev.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/Y4okEnDMSY — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 19, 2023

The World No. 2 and 2022 US Open champion can earn the World No. 1 ranking with a win on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz moves on to the finals ⁦@BNPPARIBASOPEN⁩ in Indian Wells at 1hr52min what a great match. Men’s doubles finals are up next in Stadium 1. pic.twitter.com/K3WuKHMuD2 — Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) March 19, 2023

