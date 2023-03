Elena Rybakina crowned as first-time champion at Indian Wells

After two weeks of world-class tennis, we have a new winner in Indian Wells.

ELENA RYBAKINA - 2023 BNP Paribas Open Women's Singles Champion

Elena Rybakina won the 2023 BNP Paribas Open and added a Masters 1000 title to their respective resume. It's her first WTA 1000 title. Also, she's the first champion from Kazakhstan. She beat Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Left: Elena Rybakina - Right: Aryna Sabalenka

πŸ‡°πŸ‡Ώ Elena the Elite πŸ‡°πŸ‡Ώ



On her fifth attempt, Rybakina scores a first career win against Sabalenka 7-6(11), 6-4 to claim a maiden Indian Wells title!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/5gLRNeRXGW β€” BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 19, 2023