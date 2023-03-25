Easter Bowl underway in Indian Wells showcasing top junior talent in tennis

The FILA Easter Bowl is back at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the 55th edition of one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious junior tennis tournaments.

The 2023 FILA Easter Bowl starts Saturday, March 25 🎾



Full competition schedule 🗓️ https://t.co/WgrnTuMGJe pic.twitter.com/DxEYKGB4Xy — Easter Bowl (@easterbowl) March 22, 2023

This year’s tournament will be played from March 25-April 1 as a USTA Level 1 event and the official USTA Spring National Championship.

The Easter Bowl will feature a 64-person singles draw, and 32-team doubles draw in all divisions including Boys and Girls 18s, 16s, 14s and 12 and under.

The full round-by-round schedule of play can be found on the FILA Easter Bowl official website.