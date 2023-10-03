Student Athlete of the Week – Indio tennis teammates Lorena Parra-Hernandez and Mia Castillo

"I was going to be a single player, but then the coaches thought that we play together. So, then we became partners last year," said Lorena Parra-Hernandez.

"We were fighting for the number three spot for singles and then we ended up as the number one doubles," said Mia Castillo.

"Both of them are very, extremely likable. Everybody usually gravitates toward them. They're viewed as good leaders around here. It's funny because they're, I think only have three seniors and see the restaurants super young is like," said Indio head coach Miguel Nolasco.

"First time meeting each other it was hard getting to know each other and then afterwards, we started playing with each other. I think we just like clicked," said Castillo.

"She's very competitive like me," said Parra-Hernandez.

Do you see a competitive fire from them?

"Oh, yeah. Especially with Mia she's a multi-sport athlete. She has that competitive fire. And same thing with Lorna. You can see it on and off the field too. Like they're exactly the same way in school too. I mean, Lorena is Top 10," said Nolasco.

Lorena and Mia have been the engine to this Rajah team, and they have the hot racket. They are currently on a match win streak in the DVL

"24-0, including preseason," said Castillo.

So, you guys don't know what losing feels like?

"Not really," said Parra-Hernandez. "But there are times, yes."

"They're still trying to go back and win the whole thing again, just like they did last year. So, they have that mindset that we want to not lose any matches. They want to go strong and then push through playoffs," said Nolasco.

