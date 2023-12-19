Student-Athlete of the Week – Gram Craven

Senior guard Gram Craven is this week's featured student athlete. A basketball fanatic, Craven knew exactly which program he wanted to lace up for.

"I've been playing basketball my whole life. I always wanted to play high school," said Craven. "That's why I came here because I knew coach Hanmer and he's a great coach. And he would teach me really well."

"So, I've known Gram for probably six years now and to watch him grow as a basketball player has been a great experience," said Rancho Mirage head coach Raob Hanmer. "The kids got the gift, he can really, really shoot the ball. When you walk on the floor, if you're a basketball savant, you anticipate the kid can shoot because he's not the tallest. He's not the strongest, but he can definitely light up the scoreboard."

"I feel I bring a confident but calm kind of attitude. Like I'm not like overzealous in my movements. I kind of play at my own speed. I try to get as many shots as I can because I know I'm a good shooter," said Craven.

"He actually played varsity golf and varsity tennis last year at the same time. He's a lot more outgoing out on the golf course in the tennis court than he is on the basketball court. Just great kid," said Hanmer. "Definitely one of those kids that you would take home."

Gram's basketball IQ translates to his real IQ. Great vision and execution, Craven is one of the top students at Rancho and is headed to an Ivy League school.

"Next year I plan on going to Columbia. I just got accepted. It's been a dream school my whole life," said Craven. "I've toured a couple of times and it was like a sanctuary inside New York City."

"Really proud of his senior year all while maintaining a perfect GPA with straight A's all the way through all his honors and AP classes," said Hanmer. "And for him to get accepted to Columbia University and go to Ivy League just talks about what kind of student athlete he is."

We are always looking for Student Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.