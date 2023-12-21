Report: LA Dodgers sign star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to shell out big this off-season. The Dodgers signed star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

BREAKING: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/klDLBKjIFT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 22, 2023

ESPN reports the Dodgers signed the 25-year-old to a 12-year, $325 million contract.