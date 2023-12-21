Report: LA Dodgers sign star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to shell out big this off-season. The Dodgers signed star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday, according to multiple sources.
BREAKING: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/klDLBKjIFT— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 22, 2023
ESPN reports the Dodgers signed the 25-year-old to a 12-year, $325 million contract.
Breaking: Star Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources told @JeffPassan, confirming multiple reports.— ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2023
The contract is for 12-years, $325 million. pic.twitter.com/2gxwkW7sBS