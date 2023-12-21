Skip to Content
Report: LA Dodgers sign star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to shell out big this off-season. The Dodgers signed star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

ESPN reports the Dodgers signed the 25-year-old to a 12-year, $325 million contract.

Jesus Reyes

