First-place Firebirds stay hot with overtime win over Texas Stars

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars 4-3 in overtime at Acrisure Arena.

It was an offensive showcase for both teams in the first period as the Firebirds led 3-2. The goal scorers were Ryan Winterton, Kole Lind, and Cameron Hughes.

Scoreless in the second and one goal in the third by the Stars, Hughes scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway.

Chris Driedger started in the net for Coachella Valley and saved 30 shots.

The Firebirds improve to 37-13-5-3 and have a six point lead in the Pacific Division. Coachella Valley will travel to Bakersfield to face the Condors on March 22nd. Puck drop is set at 7:00 p.m.