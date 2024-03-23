Firebirds bring the heat in the third period in 4-2 win over Texas Stars

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars 4-2 at Acrisure Arena on Military Appreciation Night.

Ryan Winterton got the scoring started for the Firebirds, but the Stars answered two goals on their own with one in the first and the other in the second.

Down 2-1 in the third period, Coachella Valley switched gears and scored three goals of their own. Max McCormick and Cameron Hughes scored with less than a minute remaining, but the scoring spree all started with Andrew Poutralski.

The Firebirds improve to 38-13-5-4 and have a eight point lead over the Tucson Roadrunners.

Coachella Valley goes back on the road to face the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday, March 26. Puck drop is set at 6:00 p.m.