NTT IndyCar Series $1 Million Challenge: Alex Palou dominates at the Thermal Club

The Thermal Club held its first $1 Million Challenge in Thermal, Ca.

Alex Palou led all 20 laps and won the race finishing with a time of 39:30.2292. Palou finished six seconds above Scott McLaughlin, who finished with a time of 39:36.0221. Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the podium with a 39:39.9879 time.

Palou earned $500,000 for the win, McLaughlin earned $350,000 for being the runner-up, and Rosenqvist earned $250,000 for placing third.

