New changes to the Pete Dye Stadium Course set to debut for the 2025 American Express

The 2025 American Express has generated plenty of headlines, including the historic 2024 champion returning to the desert, the world number one player withdrawing from the tournament, and more. However, PGA West has made some changes to the course that the top players will have to face.

"The first thing we did was we expanded all of the greens," PGA West Executive Director Ben Dobbs said. "All of the greens are now back to their original size, which is 20 to 30% larger than they were a year ago. We went through and reconstructed every bunker over the 30 years that the stadium course has been here. Those bunkers change, and we restored them back to the way Pete originally designed them, which are flat bunkers with the faces rolled down."

It'll be interesting to see how these changes will all play a factor this week. As we know, with this tournament, birdies are a must if you want to contend, and when you have perfect greens like these, it makes it much easier for the game's best.

"You can expect fast, firm conditions," Resort Course Superintendent Denver Hart said. "You know, we've got some nice new sand in the bunkers. We've got a tight, new grass around the green surrounds, so you're going to have good lies and just try to land it short of the pin."

While the greens might be in perfect condition, the changes were made to make the course more difficult, which may present some challenges on tournament day.

"We have some new hole locations that I think you'll see this week," Resort Course Superintendent Hart said. "So they're going to be forced to make some decisions as they hit into the greens."

The stadium course is one of three in the rotation this week. Let's not forget about the Nicklaus Tournament course and the always pristine-looking La Quinta country club.

"Both of the other courses are in fantastic shape," PGA West Executive Director Ben Dobbs said. "Our Nicklaus Tournament course is great. It was redone a few years ago and is a favorite, and La Quinta Country Club is always in fantastic shape.

Looking forward to seeing how this tournament plays out. We, of course, will have continuing coverage all week right here on News Channel three.