World No. 1 Jannik Sinner misses out on BNP Paribas Open due to three-month ban

The World Number 1 ATP player, Jannik Sinner, will miss out on the BNP Paribas Open after accepting a three-month ban to settle a doping case.

Sinner will be banned from February 9th to May 4th after testing positive twice for the banned substance clostebol in March last year.

Due to his positive test, his prize money of $325,000 and 400 points earned at the BNP Paribas Open was taken away from him as a semifinalist.

Along with missing out on Indian Wells, Sinner will not be able to compete in the Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, and the Mutua Madrid Open. His ban will be lifted right in time for the second grand slam of the year, the French Open, which is scheduled to start on May 25th.

